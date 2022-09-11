Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Rubis Stock Performance
RUBSF stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day moving average is $24.08. Rubis has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $35.16.
Rubis Company Profile
