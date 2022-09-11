Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Rubis Stock Performance

RUBSF stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day moving average is $24.08. Rubis has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $35.16.

Rubis Company Profile

Rubis, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of bulk liquid storage facilities and distribution of petroleum products in Europe, Africa, and the Caribbean. The company operates in two divisions, Retail & Marketing and Support & Services, It operates terminals that provide bulk liquid storage facilities for petroleum products, chemical products, biofuels, fertilizers, molasses, edible oils, and agri-food products; and trades in and distributes fuels, liquefied gases, bitumen, commercial fuel oil, aviation and marine fuel, and lubricants, as well as butane and propane.

