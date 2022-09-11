Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.91.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $14.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 78.48 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. Sabra Health Care REIT has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $16.60.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 631.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 161.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,097,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148,985 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3,773.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,998,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,583 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,035,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,939 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at $22,722,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,289,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,573 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

