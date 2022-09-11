Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) PT Raised to $39.00

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.04% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $28.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.24 and a 200-day moving average of $29.20. Schrödinger has a 1 year low of $20.71 and a 1 year high of $64.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.17.

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.01). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 26.65% and a negative net margin of 90.62%. The company had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Schrödinger will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Schrödinger news, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 4,950 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 456,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,899,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 9,555 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 4th quarter valued at $2,833,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

