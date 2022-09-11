Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Stock Price Up 6%

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) shares rose 6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.47 and last traded at $44.40. Approximately 4,406 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 867,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $10.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.57.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.11 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 191.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -63.49%.

Institutional Trading of Scorpio Tankers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 38.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 108.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 243.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 834.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

