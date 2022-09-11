SEA (NYSE:SE) Trading 7.3% Higher

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $63.81 and last traded at $63.71. 116,178 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,490,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.36.

SE has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.23.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.83) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -5.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in SEA by 72.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,293,004 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,071,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SEA by 58.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,038,750 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,681,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169,129 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its holdings in SEA by 199.8% in the second quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 4,357,245 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $291,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,945 shares in the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. raised its holdings in SEA by 243.8% in the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 3,204,708 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $214,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SEA by 107.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,275,503 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $512,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,042 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

