Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SECYF shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Secure Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SECYF opened at $4.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average is $4.74. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $5.93.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

