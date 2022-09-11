Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

SES stock opened at C$5.62 on Friday. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$4.05 and a 1-year high of C$7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.09.

Secure Energy Services ( TSE:SES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$355.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$320.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Secure Energy Services will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is presently -4.93%.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

