SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Trading 7% Higher

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) shares traded up 7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.61 and last traded at $28.50. 26,233 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,655,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.63.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.65.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.11 and its 200-day moving average is $29.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 1.39.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $102.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.66 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 107.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. Analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $20,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,288,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,281,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $20,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,288,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,281,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,150,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $25,666,385.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,309,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,211,639.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,167,171 shares of company stock worth $46,755,193 in the last three months. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,106,000. Jeneq Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $418,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $606,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $453,000. Finally, Polarity Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

