Shannon Thyme Klinger Sells 478 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $65,696.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at $542,750.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Moderna stock opened at $142.28 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.61 and a twelve month high of $464.85. The firm has a market cap of $56.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99.
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have issued reports on MRNA. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.75.
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
