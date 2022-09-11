Shell (LON:SHEL) PT Set at GBX 2,800 by Berenberg Bank

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) received a GBX 2,800 ($33.83) target price from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,000 ($36.25) target price on Shell in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.02) price objective on Shell in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,000 ($36.25) price objective on Shell in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 3,300 ($39.87) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,045 ($24.71) to GBX 2,025 ($24.47) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,831.40 ($34.21).

Shell stock opened at GBX 2,300 ($27.79) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,161.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,163.59. The company has a market capitalization of £167.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 559.61. Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.72).

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

