Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Sold by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel trimmed its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,684,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,494,000 after acquiring an additional 45,285 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 52.0% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,305,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,807,000 after acquiring an additional 789,002 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 21.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,571,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,310,000 after acquiring an additional 274,182 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 64.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,552,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,143,000 after acquiring an additional 606,463 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 27,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.60 per share, for a total transaction of $876,204.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,454,052. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shift4 Payments Trading Up 5.7 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $77.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Shift4 Payments to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

NYSE:FOUR opened at $47.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.33 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $87.66.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.34 million. Shift4 Payments had a positive return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. Shift4 Payments’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.