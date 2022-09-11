Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Stock Rating Lowered by Guggenheim

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $40.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.62.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $26.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 664.17 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.54, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Shoals Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $36.86.

Insider Activity at Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $73.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.89 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 709.22%. Shoals Technologies Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $217,074.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,216,374.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $217,074.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,216,374.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $93,463.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 97,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,955.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the second quarter worth $55,000. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Featured Articles

