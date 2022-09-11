Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Trading Down 1.4%

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.91 and last traded at $27.20. 4,142 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,640,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Shoals Technologies Group to $40.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Shoals Technologies Group to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.62.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Down 3.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 664.17 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 709.22% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $73.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Shoals Technologies Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, Director Ty P. Daul purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,591 shares in the company, valued at $503,201.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $93,463.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 97,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,955.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ty P. Daul bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,201.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Shoals Technologies Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 444.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 417,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after buying an additional 341,000 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $364,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 104.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 722,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,311,000 after acquiring an additional 369,948 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 107.5% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,946,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,160,000 after buying an additional 1,008,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Featured Stories

