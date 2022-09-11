Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the forty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.33.

SHOP has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Shopify to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Shopify to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Shopify by 790.1% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Shopify by 978.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Shopify by 2,100.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Shopify by 352.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP opened at $34.81 on Friday. Shopify has a one year low of $29.07 and a one year high of $176.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.36. The stock has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 11.17.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shopify will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

