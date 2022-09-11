Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.67.
Several equities analysts have commented on SWIR shares. Roth Capital reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Sierra Wireless Stock Performance
NASDAQ SWIR opened at $30.83 on Friday. Sierra Wireless has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $30.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.20 and a 200-day moving average of $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.83.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sierra Wireless
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in Sierra Wireless by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,211,369 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,013,000 after buying an additional 182,082 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Sierra Wireless by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,820,496 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,599,000 after buying an additional 59,422 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in Sierra Wireless by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,303,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,563,000 after buying an additional 180,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,015,120 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,754,000 after purchasing an additional 58,820 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 984,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,042,000 after purchasing an additional 374,227 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sierra Wireless
Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.
See Also
