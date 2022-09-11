Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Sold by Hood River Capital Management LLC

Hood River Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 85.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,698 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 216,092 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 188,032 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after acquiring an additional 54,966 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 12,661 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 98,332 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 29,957 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,900 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 132,191 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Silicon Motion Technology Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ SIMO opened at $73.94 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $98.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.36.

Silicon Motion Technology Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 30.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $114.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.17.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.