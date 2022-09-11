Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Shares Purchased by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 245.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,621 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 41,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.3% during the first quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 100,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on SIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. B. Riley lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CFO Gary Mick purchased 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $31,561.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CFO Gary Mick purchased 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $31,561.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.72 per share, with a total value of $5,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,500,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,560,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 1,027,325 shares of company stock valued at $24,175,402 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SIX opened at $23.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.69. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.48). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $435.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Featured Stories

