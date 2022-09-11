Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.60.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Skillz from $1.55 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

NYSE:SKLZ opened at $1.35 on Friday. Skillz has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $13.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $565.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wildcat Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skillz by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 21,632,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,943,000 after purchasing an additional 366,338 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Skillz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Skillz by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,425,000 after acquiring an additional 574,314 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Skillz by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,533,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,599,000 after acquiring an additional 74,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Skillz by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,398,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

