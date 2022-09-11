Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 221,882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,262 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $29,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $133.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.30.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 2.8 %

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $102.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.76 and a fifty-two week high of $182.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.40.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 31.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

