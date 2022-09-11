SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SLG. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.82.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $48.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $42.74 and a 12 month high of $83.96.

Institutional Trading of SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $155.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.74 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 40.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 2,143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 99,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 94,687 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,848,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.