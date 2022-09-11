Smith Anglin Financial LLC Buys New Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,464 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $13,853,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 237.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 26,449 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.89.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $111.97 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $55.46 and a 12-month high of $124.08. The company has a market cap of $144.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.19.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

