Smith Anglin Financial LLC Invests $205,000 in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in McKesson by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,171,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,976,000 after acquiring an additional 269,506 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in McKesson by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,808,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,505,000 after buying an additional 68,645 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in McKesson by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,965,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,096,000 after buying an additional 235,874 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,869,000 after buying an additional 14,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in McKesson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,976,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,109,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.39, for a total value of $1,455,794.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,272 shares in the company, valued at $23,598,096.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $23,114,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.39, for a total value of $1,455,794.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,598,096.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,834 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,107 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Stock Down 1.1 %

McKesson Increases Dividend

NYSE:MCK opened at $366.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $193.89 and a twelve month high of $375.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on McKesson to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.15.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

