Smith Anglin Financial LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 310.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $106.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.63. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.63 and a twelve month high of $115.66.

