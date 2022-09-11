Smith Anglin Financial LLC Sells 100 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.1% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 13,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Saber Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 27.2% during the first quarter. Saber Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 20,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 11.0% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.9% during the first quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 65,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,392,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA opened at $335.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $339.10 and its 200-day moving average is $342.27. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $324.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

