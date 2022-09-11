Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 74.88% from the stock’s current price.
Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Performance
Shares of SWBI stock opened at $12.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average of $14.62. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $24.26.
Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 17.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Smith & Wesson Brands
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith & Wesson Brands
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 6.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 34.3% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 34.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 5.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.
Featured Articles
