Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 74.88% from the stock’s current price.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Performance

Shares of SWBI stock opened at $12.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average of $14.62. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $24.26.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 17.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Smith & Wesson Brands

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith & Wesson Brands

In other news, Director John B. Furman sold 5,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $78,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,906.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director John B. Furman sold 5,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $78,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,906.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $127,600 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 6.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 34.3% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 34.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 5.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

Featured Articles

