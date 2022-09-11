Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) rose 6.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as 2.39 and last traded at 2.35. Approximately 7,980 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,051,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.21.

SOND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sonder from $8.00 to $3.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sonder from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 1.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is 2.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonder during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Sonder in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sonder in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonder during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonder during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

