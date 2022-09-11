Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) rose 6.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as 2.39 and last traded at 2.35. Approximately 7,980 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,051,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.21.
SOND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sonder from $8.00 to $3.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sonder from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 1.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is 2.80.
Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.
