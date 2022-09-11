Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Shares Gap Down to $47.83

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $47.83, but opened at $46.44. Sonic Automotive shares last traded at $47.50, with a volume of 1,786 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAH. Bank of America cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $51.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonic Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Sonic Automotive Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.31 and its 200 day moving average is $44.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.93.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 36.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 11.27%.

Insider Activity

In other Sonic Automotive news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 54,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $3,039,652.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,012,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Jeff Dyke sold 28,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $1,203,123.32. Following the transaction, the president now owns 190,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,468.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 54,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $3,039,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,856 shares in the company, valued at $26,012,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,580 shares of company stock worth $8,110,352. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sonic Automotive

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAH. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,649,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,563,000 after acquiring an additional 522,895 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1,726.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,715,000 after acquiring an additional 431,324 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,141,000. Clearline Capital LP raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 291,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,398,000 after acquiring an additional 143,000 shares during the period. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 250,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 135,093 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

