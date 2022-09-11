Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist Financial

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Southern States Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of SSBK stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.77 and a 200 day moving average of $22.91. Southern States Bancshares has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $28.05.
Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. Southern States Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 26.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Southern States Bancshares will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern States Bancshares
About Southern States Bancshares
Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.
