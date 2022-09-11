SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Position Cut by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 950.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $52,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $70,000. 31.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $322.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $322.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.75. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $296.39 and a 52-week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

