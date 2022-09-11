SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 57,165 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,742,940 shares.The stock last traded at $45.28 and had previously closed at $45.24.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.76.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.