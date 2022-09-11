Spire (NYSE:SR) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $78.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $74.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SR. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Spire from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Spire from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

NYSE:SR opened at $70.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.52 and its 200-day moving average is $72.96. Spire has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $79.24. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.31.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Spire had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spire will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spire by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,212,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,037,000 after buying an additional 106,938 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Spire by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,290,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,845,000 after buying an additional 38,078 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spire by 20.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,600,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,882,000 after buying an additional 274,260 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Spire by 229.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,500,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,865,000 after buying an additional 1,045,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Spire by 5.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,234,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,816,000 after buying an additional 60,314 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

