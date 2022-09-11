Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) PT Raised to $14.00

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.82% from the company’s current price.

CXM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sprinklr presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Sprinklr Stock Up 6.4 %

CXM stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.95 and a beta of 0.63. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.29.

Insider Transactions at Sprinklr

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.45 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 20.03% and a negative net margin of 20.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 269,738 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,381.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Diane Adams sold 2,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $28,086.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $288,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,381.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,850 shares of company stock worth $1,967,797 over the last 90 days. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 308.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at $48,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 23.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.