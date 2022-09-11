Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Gap Up to $61.31

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $61.31, but opened at $63.81. Sprout Social shares last traded at $64.81, with a volume of 524 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.22 and its 200-day moving average is $60.74.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $61.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.26 million. On average, analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $341,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 347,109 shares in the company, valued at $21,138,938.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $341,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 347,109 shares in the company, valued at $21,138,938.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $1,288,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,146,357.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,368 shares of company stock valued at $3,796,579. Corporate insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Sprout Social by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 182,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,541,000 after buying an additional 22,722 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1,900.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after buying an additional 15,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

