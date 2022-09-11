SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel cut its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 723.8% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $57.30 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $2,944,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

