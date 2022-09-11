Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SMP. StockNews.com raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Standard Motor Products Stock Up 2.9 %

Standard Motor Products stock opened at $35.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $777.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.09. Standard Motor Products has a twelve month low of $34.59 and a twelve month high of $55.09.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $359.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.59 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.93%. Standard Motor Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Standard Motor Products will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 29.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $234,243.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 674,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,145,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $234,243.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 674,722 shares in the company, valued at $26,145,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,650 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $256,905.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 686,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,229,341.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,740 shares of company stock worth $736,758 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 532.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 47.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries.

