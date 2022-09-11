Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Lessened by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,369 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 19,558 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $20,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

SBUX opened at $88.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.99 and a 200-day moving average of $81.46. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $120.76.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.21%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.15.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

