Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$50.14.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on SJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$51.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.
Stella-Jones Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of SJ opened at C$41.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$37.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.96, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 5.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion and a PE ratio of 13.25. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of C$30.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.51.
About Stella-Jones
Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.
