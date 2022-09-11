Stephen F. Betz Sells 1,042 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) insider Stephen F. Betz sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $21,882.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,766 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,086. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $21.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.20. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $28.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.05.
Separately, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).
