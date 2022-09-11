Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Trading Up 7.1%

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.57. Approximately 39,911 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,421,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SFIX. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.05.

Stitch Fix Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $599.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $492.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.71 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.96%. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J William Gurley bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $5,430,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,149,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,673,207.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stitch Fix

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $581,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 14,763 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 175.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,176,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,852,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

