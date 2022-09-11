StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBS opened at $0.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.57. The company has a market cap of $30.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.91. Caladrius Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caladrius Biosciences

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Caladrius Biosciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,623,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 116,231 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.68% of Caladrius Biosciences worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

Further Reading

