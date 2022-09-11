StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

MTBC has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on CareCloud from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on CareCloud to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get CareCloud alerts:

CareCloud Trading Down 4.0 %

MTBC stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.11. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CareCloud ( NASDAQ:MTBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. CareCloud had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $37.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.48 million. Analysts expect that CareCloud will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CareCloud by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CareCloud in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CareCloud in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. McDonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CareCloud by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 30,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CareCloud in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CareCloud

(Get Rating)

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.