StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Otonomy from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. HC Wainwright cut shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Otonomy alerts:

Otonomy Stock Performance

Shares of Otonomy stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Otonomy has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $2.59. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.76.

Institutional Trading of Otonomy

Otonomy ( NASDAQ:OTIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Otonomy will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTIC. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Otonomy during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Otonomy by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Otonomy by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 126,747 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Otonomy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Otonomy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 290,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.