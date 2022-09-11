StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $7.07. The company has a market cap of $68.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENDP. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 37,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

