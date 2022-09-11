StockNews.com Lowers CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) to Buy

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

CVR Partners stock opened at $135.16 on Friday. CVR Partners has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $179.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of CVR Partners by 37.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,375,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 32.1% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 21.2% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

