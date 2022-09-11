Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 331,554 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,492 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $89,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stryker by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Stryker by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 740,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $197,999,000 after purchasing an additional 199,704 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Stryker by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 567,408 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $151,736,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Stryker by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Up 4.4 %

NYSE:SYK opened at $230.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.49. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $280.43. The company has a market capitalization of $86.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SYK. Cowen cut their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Edward Jones raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.57.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.