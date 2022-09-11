Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.29.

SUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Summit Materials Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:SUM opened at $29.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.91. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Trading of Summit Materials

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $631.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.45 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUM. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 271.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

About Summit Materials



Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

