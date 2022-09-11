Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CAO Jennifer Mccord Sells 1,250 Shares

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $10,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 207,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jennifer Mccord also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 15th, Jennifer Mccord sold 4,712 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $34,444.72.

Sumo Logic Price Performance

Shares of SUMO opened at $8.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.97. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $19.49.

Institutional Trading of Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.55 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a negative net margin of 49.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.07.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

