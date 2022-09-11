Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.44.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Surgery Partners to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Surgery Partners by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,484,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,972,000 after buying an additional 1,606,776 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Surgery Partners by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,341,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,566,000 after buying an additional 259,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,687,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,013,000 after purchasing an additional 25,229 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,280,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,528,000 after purchasing an additional 22,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,918,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,611,000 after purchasing an additional 325,221 shares in the last quarter.

SGRY opened at $30.47 on Friday. Surgery Partners has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $63.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.43 and a 200-day moving average of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -87.06 and a beta of 2.90.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.64 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

