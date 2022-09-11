Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target to $40.00

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GLW. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.64.

GLW stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. Corning has a 52 week low of $30.63 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average of $35.18.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 589.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

