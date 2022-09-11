Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.06

Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.06 and last traded at $34.05, with a volume of 7837 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWCH has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank cut Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Switch to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Switch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Switch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.91.

Switch Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.06.

Switch Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Switch

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.82%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $1,349,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,044,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,716,706.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,033,200 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Switch

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Switch by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,724,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,516,000 after acquiring an additional 47,890 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Switch by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,800,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,046,000 after acquiring an additional 96,704 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Switch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,588,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Switch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,682,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Switch by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,381,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,069 shares in the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

